1600 GMT / 1200 US Eastern time - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook gives commencement address before the Girls Global Academy 2024 Commencement Ceremony, at the University of the District of Columbia

--

The next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is June 11 and 12. Fed officials are not permitted to make public comments on economic or policy matters during the " blackout period" ahead of the meeting:

“The blackout period will begin at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time the second Saturday before a meeting and end at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time the day after a meeting.

For example, if the Committee meeting starts on a Tuesday, the blackout period will begin at the start of the Saturday that falls ten days earlier, and if the meeting ends on a Wednesday, the blackout period will end at the end of Thursday.”

Cook's speech today will not have anything on the economy or policy. A couple of weeks ago Federal Reserve Chair Powell gave a commencement speech also. Likewise, his didn't contain anything on the economy or policy.