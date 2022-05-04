Earlier previews are here:
FOMC preview: 50bps & trimming the bs
FOMC preview: " A move other than a half percentage point hike would be a surprise"
BoA are focused on Powell's press conference following the FOMC statement
Former top Fed policy staffer suggests neutral rate could be 5% (not really a preview, but an eye-opener)
Barclays FOMC preview - 50bp hike already signaled - eyeing Powell's press conference
Adding a few more snippets:
RBC
- A 50 basis point increase in the fed funds target range is expected
- We expect that to be followed by an additional 150 bp in rate hikes this year – with the risk that those hikes come sooner rather than later
TD:
- likely 50bp hike in the Funds rate at the May FOMC meeting has been widely telegraphed by a number of Fed officials, including Chair Powell
- We believe the focus for markets will lie elsewhere, particularly on any guidance regarding the Fed's policy path in the near term
- Balance-sheet runoff plans will also be in the spotlight
- We now expect the Fed to deliver 3 consecutive 50bp hikes (in May, June, and July) and subsequently hike rates by 25bp per meeting until they reach a terminal funds rate of 3.25% by March 2023