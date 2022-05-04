Earlier previews are here:



RBC

  • A 50 basis point increase in the fed funds target range is expected
  • We expect that to be followed by an additional 150 bp in rate hikes this year – with the risk that those hikes come sooner rather than later

TD:

  • likely 50bp hike in the Funds rate at the May FOMC meeting has been widely telegraphed by a number of Fed officials, including Chair Powell
  • We believe the focus for markets will lie elsewhere, particularly on any guidance regarding the Fed's policy path in the near term
  • Balance-sheet runoff plans will also be in the spotlight
  • We now expect the Fed to deliver 3 consecutive 50bp hikes (in May, June, and July) and subsequently hike rates by 25bp per meeting until they reach a terminal funds rate of 3.25% by March 2023
