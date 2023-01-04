ICYMI, the FOMC minutes and one Federal Reserve speaker on Wednesday:

Respones coming in for around the place, this is the general gist:

Citi says that officials at the Federal Reserve are "clearly growing more uncomfortable with the market underpricing their likely policy path". Citi forecasts a 50bp rate hike at the next meeting, in February. ProjectMorgan Stanley the terminal rate at 5.25 - 5.50%.

Morgan Stanley's note says they see financial conditions being "too easy". A reflection of a "misperception among investors of the Fed's reaction function". MS say the implication is that as long as financial conditions are misaligned with the Fed's aims, "expect additional tightening".

fomc Federal Reserve fed dates 2023