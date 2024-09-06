Feds Waller is speaking and says:

Believe maintaining the economy's forward momentum means time has come to begin reducing policy rate at upcoming meeting

Data in past three days indicates labor market is softening but not deteriorating; this judgment important to upcoming policy decision

It is likely a series of reductions in policy rate will be appropriate

Determining appropriate pace of cuts will be challenging

Am open-minded on size and pace of cuts, will depend on data

Will be an advocate for front-loading rate cuts if that is appropriate

If future data shows significant deterioration in labor market, Fed can act quickly and forcefully

Would also cut at consecutive meetings if data calls for it as I would be for larger cuts if needed

Do not believe economy is in a recession or necessarily headed for one soon

I stand ready to act promptly to support the economy as needed

Sufficient room to cut policy rate and still remain somewhat restrictive to ensure inflation returns to 2%

Current batch of data no longer requires patience, it requires action

August jobs report and other recent data reinforces view there has been continued moderation in the labor market

In light of 'considerable and ongoing progress' toward FOMC's 2% inflation goal, balance of risks has shifted toward employment

Monetary policy has to adjust accordingly as balance of risks has shifted to employment side of mandate

Softening of labor market pattern consistent with moderate growth in economic activity

Labor market and economy performing in a solid manner and future prospects are good