Although the Fed's Clarida is scheduled to step down at the end of the week (and is under scrutiny for his stock trading), he is on the wires saying:

He believes unwelcome surgeon inflation in 2021 will in the end proved to be largely transitory under appropriate monetary policy

Inflation as well above what we would consider to be moderate overshoot of Fed's 2% longer run goal

Inflation will prove to be transitory once these relative price adjustments are complete and bottlenecks have unclogged

Commencing policy normalization in 2022 would be entirely consistent with new flexible average inflation targeting framework

Fully reopening the economy is essentially taking longer and has cost more than it did to shut it

He continues to believe the underlying rate of inflation in the US economy is hovering close to Fed's 2% longer run objective