ING on China:

The IMF has commented that China has room for looser monetary and fiscal policy based on low inflation in China. In the past, Chinese policymakers have usually taken into account IMF comments on monetary policy.

Following these comments, we see a higher chance of liquidity injections via open market operations and monthly MLF operations. Even a RRR cut is possible.

A cut in the policy interest rate (7D reverse repo and 1Y MLF) is less likely than liquidity management tools as the PBoC has previously stated that it would not let interest rates go too low or rise too fast.

We expect that looser liquidity should be more obvious in 2H23 when the external sectors start to affect the domestic economy.

The next MLF will be on Monday 15 May, while the interest rate setting for the Loan Prime Rates will follow on the 22nd. RRR adjustments can drop at any time.

