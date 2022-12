The forecast is from National Australia Bank.

see a 25bp rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia at the next meeting on February 7 2023

then another 25bp hike at the March 7 2023 meeting

This'll take the cash rate target to 3.6%. NAB then see the RBA pausing. NAB expects global growth to falter and the inflation rate to fall.

The RBA hiking cycle so far: