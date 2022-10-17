The inflation data is here:

NZ Q3 CPI 2.2% q/q (expected 1.6%)

NZD/USD response:

NZD/USD up a few ticks after the surging inflation report

---

Analysts in New Zealand are now marking their Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hike calls up.

ANZ:

  • expect the RBNZ to raise the OCR 75bp in both November and February
  • peak of 5% (previously at 4.75%)
  • "domestic and core inflation pressures unexpectedly accelerated in Q3"

ASB:

  • expect a +75 basis-point hike at the 23 November meeting
  • forecast peak for the OCR raised to 5.25%, from 4.25%
  • “A self-sustaining high inflation dynamic looks like it is becoming increasingly embedded,”
  • “Restrictive OCR settings and a clear RBNZ focus on delivering eventual sub-3% inflation outcomes are needed.”

Kiwibank raised their forecast OCR peak to 4.5% from 4%:

  • “Today’s report will be like a red rag to an inflation-fighting bull”
  • “Stronger for longer inflation will force interest rates higher for longer than we had previously expected”

NZD/USD update:

nzdusd 18 October 2022 2