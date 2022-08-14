This via Nordea from late last week, updated their forecasts.

Citing, (this in brief form a longer report):

the global economy is losing momentum

the Fed ... are still telling us (daily for the last two weeks), that in order to get inflation back to 2% they will need to see financial conditions tighter for longer

ECB ... is now tilted to ... err on the side of tightening too much, even if that means hiking rates on the brink or even in a recession

Without any changes from the Bank of Japan, which we don’t expect in the foreseeable future, the door will be open for the JPY to reach 140 once more

the Fed will deliver 50bp hikes in September and November, followed by 25bp in December

the ECB will hike by 50bp in September and October before moderating to a 25bp rate hike in December

the US 10-year Treasury yield will reach 4% next year, while the German 10-year yield will have to settle for 2%.