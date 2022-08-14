This via Nordea from late last week, updated their forecasts.
Citing, (this in brief form a longer report):
- the global economy is losing momentum
- the Fed ... are still telling us (daily for the last two weeks), that in order to get inflation back to 2% they will need to see financial conditions tighter for longer
- ECB ... is now tilted to ... err on the side of tightening too much, even if that means hiking rates on the brink or even in a recession
- Without any changes from the Bank of Japan, which we don’t expect in the foreseeable future, the door will be open for the JPY to reach 140 once more
- the Fed will deliver 50bp hikes in September and November, followed by 25bp in December
- the ECB will hike by 50bp in September and October before moderating to a 25bp rate hike in December
- the US 10-year Treasury yield will reach 4% next year, while the German 10-year yield will have to settle for 2%.