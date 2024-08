Makoto Sakurai is a former Bank of Japan monetary board member.

says the Bank of Japan will not be able to hike again in 2024

predicts a rate hike by March 2025

Sakurai cites:

market turmoil

the low likelihood of a rapid economic recovery

If he is right it'll be a positive for calming markets and the Nikkei.

ps. Today is a market holiday in Japan - closed on Monday, August 12, 2024