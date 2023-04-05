Before I begin, thanks and h/t to JC in the comments on this post.

Overnight from Bloomberg (gated), comments reported from a former BOJ executive director in charge of monetary policy, Kazuo Momma on the potential for an end to YCC in April (this month):

“There’s a possibility in April if you consider the current circumstances objectively,”

“Long-term yields won’t rise abruptly even if the YCC is scrapped” as long as the market environment continues to have little momentum for higher yields.

any change to the YCC has to come without prior warning, a stance that was also indicated last week by Shinichi Uchida, the BOJ’s key policy architect.

Momma didn’t rule out the possibility that the BOJ will decide to leave the yield curve control program unchanged at its April 27-28 gathering.

Earlier post today on BOJ YCC:

A dilution of BOJ ultra easy policy, such as ending YCC, should be a tailwind for yen.

Ueda's first meeting as Bank of Japan governor is on April 27 and 28: