Robert Kaplan was President of the Dallas Federal Reserve branch. He resigned in September 2021 amidst a trading controversy.

However, he was the first Fed official to call for tightening, well before his then colleagues and he was entirely correct.

Kaplan was interviewed here (embedded below) on Monday US time. He said if were still at the Fed, he would support a "hawkish pause" at this week's meeting, and leave the question of a July hike open.