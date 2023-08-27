Former Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George spoke in an interview in Jackson Hole over the weekend.
The full transcript of the interview is here and it's a decent read, George gives a pithy summary of where the FOMC is at and what they are assessing for September and beyond.
- The United States has seen two months of "encouraging data" around inflation, George says. However, "it doesn’t yet make us convinced that we’re on the right path. And I think one of the lessons from past committees is, you don’t want to declare victory too soon," George warns, adding that "you want to keep your eye on that inflation and really have a level of confidence."