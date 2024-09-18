Former Fed Mester on CNBC says"

25 or 50 bp in cuts is really a close call.

Good case for series of 25 basis points cuts

The Fed is starting a series of cuts to bring restrictiveness back down

It is time to start a new phase of bringing rates lower

The Fed will stay on the job until inflation moves to 2%, but wants to not see unemployment moving higher

Always focused on wHat is the best we can do for the US economy. Politics never entered the room.

Some of her thought process for 25 bps vs 50 bps

The market is pricing in a 59% chance of 50 basis points