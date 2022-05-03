The Wall Street Journal report on a paper from a "former top Fed staffer".
- Federal Reserve officials have time before they need to agree on what constitutes a neutral level for monetary policy
- but neutral may well be a lot higher than central bankers currently expect
- officials appear to see something around 2.5% as neutral, inflation expectations data suggests neutral could be much higher, like 5% if the data is accurate.
Federal Open Market Committee decision this week, earlier posts: