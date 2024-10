Four of the biggest state-owned banks in China confirmed over the weekend that cuts to existing mortgage rates will start on October 25.

We knew this was coming :

The People's Bank of China said cut 'em by no less than 30 basis points (bps) below the Loan Prime Rate (LPR). The current 5-year LPR, used as a reference for long-term credit including mortgages, is 3.85%. Thus mortgage rates will fall to 3.55%.