France's finance minister Le Maire

  • US inflation reduction act the matter of concern to European countries
  • Both France and Germany exploring additional policy measures to tackle energy crisis faster
  • countries share same view on helping households cope with inflation

German economic minister Habeck

  • we have to bring energy prices down
  • we could have gone further with common gas purchases on world market
  • US climate package must not destroy level playing field between US and European economies
  • we cannot have a trade war with US at times like this
  • US inflation reduction act needs a strong European reply

German finance minister Lindner

  • we don't need to fear the US inflation reduction act if we strengthen our competitiveness
  • we agreed to make further efforts to strengthen capital markets union
  • we agreed we as governments must not counteract acts of a central banks
  • we agreed we must not fuel inflation by strengthening demand
  • we agreed we need to return to some staying above all public finances