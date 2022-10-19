France's finance minister Le Maire
- US inflation reduction act the matter of concern to European countries
- Both France and Germany exploring additional policy measures to tackle energy crisis faster
- countries share same view on helping households cope with inflation
German economic minister Habeck
- we have to bring energy prices down
- we could have gone further with common gas purchases on world market
- US climate package must not destroy level playing field between US and European economies
- we cannot have a trade war with US at times like this
- US inflation reduction act needs a strong European reply
German finance minister Lindner
- we don't need to fear the US inflation reduction act if we strengthen our competitiveness
- we agreed to make further efforts to strengthen capital markets union
- we agreed we as governments must not counteract acts of a central banks
- we agreed we must not fuel inflation by strengthening demand
- we agreed we need to return to some staying above all public finances