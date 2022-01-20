Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda was quick this week to dismiss the chatter the BOJ is debating how to communicate tightening policy:

Friday will bring inflation data from Japan that'll show any talk of BOJ hikes is massively premature.

Data is due at 2330 GMT on Thursday 20 January 2022, which is Friday Japan time.

