A busy Friday ahead into Europe. I don't have times for all of these.
- 0800 GMT Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos
- 0800 GMT Bank of Portugal Governor and ECB member Mario Centeno
- 1115 GMT Opening speech by member of the ECB's Executive Board Pablo Panetta at conference
- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, ECB's Philipp R. Lane. Greek Central Banker Stournaras. EU'S Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis, EU's Commissioner for Energy are speakers in the Delphi Economic forum
- EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson visits Prague. meets government officials
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz travels to London to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
- German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Finland and holds talks with his Finnish counterpart Sault Niinisto and Prime Minister Senna Marin
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Kyiv
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Bulgaria
Be on the alert during the session for headlines. The latest we had from the ECB: