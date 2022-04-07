A busy Friday ahead into Europe. I don't have times for all of these.

0800 GMT Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos

0800 GMT Bank of Portugal Governor and ECB member Mario Centeno

1115 GMT Opening speech by member of the ECB's Executive Board Pablo Panetta at conference

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, ECB's Philipp R. Lane. Greek Central Banker Stournaras. EU'S Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis, EU's Commissioner for Energy are speakers in the Delphi Economic forum

EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson visits Prague. meets government officials

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz travels to London to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Finland and holds talks with his Finnish counterpart Sault Niinisto and Prime Minister Senna Marin

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Kyiv

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Bulgaria

Be on the alert during the session for headlines. The latest we had from the ECB: