The next Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is January 31 / February 1. The media 'blackout' period begins on Saturday, January 21.

The 'blackout' policy from the Federal Reserve limits the extent to which Federal Open Market Committee participants and staff can speak publicly or grant interviews.

The period begins the two Saturday's preceding a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and ends the Thursday following.

Ahead of that are three notable speakers.

Vice-Chair Brainard, speaking today, Thursday, 19 January 2023

1815 GMT, which is 1315 US ET

Brainard speaks on the economic outlook before an event hosted by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams also today

2335 GMT (this is Friday morning in Asia time), which is 1835 US ET

participates in conversation before a hybrid event hosted by Fixed Income Analysts Society, Inc., in New York

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on Friday, 20 January 2023

1800 GMT, which is 1300 US ET

speaks on the economic outlook before a Council on Foreign Relations event, in New York

-

Brainard and Waller are at opposite ends of the dove-hawk spectrum (Brainard the dove).

Lael Brainard