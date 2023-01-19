The next Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is January 31 / February 1. The media 'blackout' period begins on Saturday, January 21.
- The 'blackout' policy from the Federal Reserve limits the extent to which Federal Open Market Committee participants and staff can speak publicly or grant interviews.
- The period begins the two Saturday's preceding a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and ends the Thursday following.
Ahead of that are three notable speakers.
Vice-Chair Brainard, speaking today, Thursday, 19 January 2023
- 1815 GMT, which is 1315 US ET
- Brainard speaks on the economic outlook before an event hosted by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams also today
- 2335 GMT (this is Friday morning in Asia time), which is 1835 US ET
- participates in conversation before a hybrid event hosted by Fixed Income Analysts Society, Inc., in New York
Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on Friday, 20 January 2023
- 1800 GMT, which is 1300 US ET
- speaks on the economic outlook before a Council on Foreign Relations event, in New York
-
Brainard and Waller are at opposite ends of the dove-hawk spectrum (Brainard the dove).
Lael Brainard