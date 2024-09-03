A note from analysts at Citi says that "relatively small differences in Friday’s jobs reading could materially affect Fed policy."

In brief:

a headline non-farm payroll (NFP) of 125,000 with a 4.3% unemployment rate of 4.3% is likely to prompt a 50bp rate cut from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) this month

a 4.2% jobless rate, on the other hand, would see a 25bp rate cut

Citi analysts note the shift of focus from inflation to the jobs market in determining Fed policy, and it's a knife edge:

"relatively small differences in Friday’s jobs reading could materially affect Fed policy"

broader labour market trends indicate a steady weakening

hiring is slowing hiring, declining hours worked falling, rising unemployment

"We know from past cycles that once this cycle begins it has always progressed to a US recession"

Info comes via piecing together various media reports on the Citi note