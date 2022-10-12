GBP has popped on the news from the Financial Times (gated) saying the BoE signalled privately to bankers it may extend Bond-Buying.

-

Bank of England Governor Bailey gave an ultimatum to markets on Tuesday saying it would be extended, check this out:

So, will they or won't they? If markets are disrupted it does seem likely the Bank of England would cave in an extend the program.

GBP/USD is circa 1.0995, off its session lows.

The impact is wider too, a jump more broadly right across 'risk' - the Bank of England saying it'll support gilts (and GBP in turn) is a risk positive.