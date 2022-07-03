Financial Times with the report: ECB to discuss blocking banks from multibillion-euro windfall as rates rise

FT is gated, but if you can access it, there is the link.

The windfall refers to the EUR2.2tn subsidised loan scheme that was made available by the ECB to banks in order to avoid a credit crunch at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. The European Central Bank wants to prevent banks from using this to access low rate loans while rates are being raised to businesses, individuals, and households.