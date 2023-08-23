Analysts at US-based fund manager Invesco with their outlook for Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaking at Jackson hold on Friday, August 25 (he speaks from 10.05 am US Eastern time)
“I expect Fed policymakers to err on the side of hawkishness at their symposium in Jackson Hole later this week.”
Citing:
- the Fed needs to prevent financial conditions from easing
- would prefer to avoid any more rate hikes
- “It seems that the recent rise in Treasury yields reflects improved growth expectations, as fears about recession have subsided - and as inflation data continues to show improvement and survey-based inflation expectations have fallen.”
---
