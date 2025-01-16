- Members were increasingly confident that inflation would return to target in 1H 2025
- A gradual dialing back of policy restrictiveness would be appropriate if baseline projection for inflation is confirmed over the next few months and quarters
- There are still many upside and downside risks to inflation outlook, so should not let its guard down in the final stretch of the disinflation process
- A cautious approach is still warranted amid prevailing uncertainties and the existence of a number of factors that could hamper progress on inflation developments
- Some members noted a case could be made for a 50 bps rate cut (for December) and would have favoured more consideration on such a possibility
- Full accounts