Via the latest Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and KPMG survey

growth in starting pay for permanent roles was the lowest since February 2021.

monthly index of permanent job placements continued a two-year decline, though the hiring drop was less severe than in August.

increase in available candidates for roles

vacancies dropped for the 11th consecutive month at the fastest rate since March.

Factors cited included

Companies face uncertainty regarding tax and economic policies ahead of finance minister Rachel Reeves' first annual budget on October 30.

Reeves has hinted at potential tax increases to support public services and investment

Implications of the survey results: