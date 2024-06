There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0700 mark. That is likely to keep price action more contained near the figure level, if there is any slight push towards the downside in the session ahead. There are also some larger ones at 1.0670-75 for added measure in limiting the downside. That is if the euro starts to feel the burn of political woes again this week.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.