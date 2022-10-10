This via the folks at eFX.

Credit Agricole CIB Research highlights the importance of next week's G20 finance ministers meeting in Washington.

"Ahead of the meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on 12 and 13 October in Washington DC, FX investors have been speculating about the prospects for a concerted intervention to weaken the USD across the board. The main argument brought forward in favour of a potential Plaza Accord 2.0 is the disruptive impact that the strong USD is having on global financial stability and therefore the global growth outlook," CACIB notes.

"Another reason for a concerted action to put an end to the USD rally is the fact that USD-buying begets more USD-buying. Indeed, the central banks that intervene to defend their currencies vs the USD tend to sell US fixed-income securities and thus boost the USD rate and yield advantage. The strong USD and growing funding costs have made the servicing of USD debt more expensive," CACIB adds.

Weekly US dollar index chart. Hmmmm, the candles 3rd and 2nd from the right-hand edge look indicative of sideways to me, not necessarily a reversal. I'm sure the folks reading this are better technical analysts than me though, comments welcome!