Goldman Sachs analysts are forecasting GBP/USD higher in the next six months.

Forecasting to 1.30 from it previous forecast of a drop to 1.20:

GBP will benefit from the Bank of England being slower to cut rates compared with the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank

Fed and ECB to start cutting in H1

"A quicker move to rate cuts elsewhere will make the Bank of England less of a dovish outlier ... quite supportive for the pound"

mkt pricing is around 110 bp or Fed easing, 135bp by the ECB and BoE around 85bp

Info via a Bloomberg report