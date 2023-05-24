German economy to grow modestly in Q2

Easing supply bottlenecks, fall in energy prices to support industry recovery

This should also support exports, especially since global economy has regained some momentum

Private consumption still likely to stagnate

Price growth to fall only very gradually in the months ahead

Well, from the PMI data we can identify the contrast between the manufacturing and services sectors in Germany. The former is suffering but is marginally offset by a rather robust performance in the latter. At best, there might be modest growth but at the balance, we might just see another flat performance in Q2 for Germany.