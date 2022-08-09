Nouriel Roubini in an op-ed.

Roubini teaches at New York University's Stern School of Business and has earned the moniker 'Dr. Doom'. It may well be his time.

Main points:

"During the Great Stagflation, both components of any traditional asset portfolio — long-term bonds and US and global equities — will suffer, potentially incurring massive losses,"

Global economies carry larger debt ratios than before, setting up central banks for potential failure, Roubini said. "Central banks are thus locked in a 'debt trap': any attempt to normalize monetary policy will cause debt-servicing burdens to spike, leading to massive insolvencies, cascading financial crises, and fallout in the real economy,"

