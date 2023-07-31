Bloomberg (gated) have the comments from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

Morgan Stanley say:

Opportunities in Japanese equities are “now even clearer”

the BOJ adjustment on Friday to allow the yield on 10-year bonds to trade as high as 1% has “successfully added policy flexibility without signaling a tightening cycle”

noted that sustained monetary tightening by the BOJ over next 12 months is unlikely and that further gains in banks may be limited

Goldman’s: