The People's Bank of China left rates unchanged today:

Unchanged now for the 9th month in a row.

Recap of what's happening with China's economy:

weakening yuan

widening yield differentials with the US

recent data shows a faltering economy after the initial post-COVID bounce

capital outflow risks could exacerbate a fall in the yuan

GS says:

"Despite the April weakness, we do not expect policymakers to unleash major stimulus as the 5% GDP growth target is still well within reach and issues such as property risks and youth unemployment require a more targeted approach,"

"Within monetary policy, symbolic measures such as a reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut are more likely than policy rate cuts this year given the already wide U.S.-China interest rate differential and RMB depreciation pressure."

GS remarks are via Reuters.

Yuna has rallied after Friday's intervention, repeating from earlier today:

And this:

People’s Bank of China and the foreign exchange regulator will “strengthen market expectation guidance and take actions to correct pro-cyclical and one-way market behaviors when necessary,” according to a statement Friday.

Offshore yuan update: