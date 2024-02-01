Goldman Sachs were long-time proponents of a March 2024 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) cut to the Fed Funds rate.

They've now changed that call to May given the communications from the Committee and jpw on Wednesday.

  • Powell gave a strong signal that a March funds rate cut ‘is probably not the most likely case.’
  • Given this comment — as well as our expectation of solid growth in Q1 and a temporary firming in sequential inflation in January — we have pushed back our forecast of the first cut from March to May.”
  • we continue to expect 5 cuts in 2024 and 3 more in 2025
  • We now expect the FOMC to deliver four consecutive cuts at the May, June, July, and September meetings before slowing to a quarterly pace and adding a final cut this year in December.
  • because we expect core PCE inflation to fall at least a couple of tenths below the FOMC’s 2.4% median projection”

