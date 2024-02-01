Goldman Sachs were long-time proponents of a March 2024 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) cut to the Fed Funds rate.

They've now changed that call to May given the communications from the Committee and jpw on Wednesday.

Powell gave a strong signal that a March funds rate cut ‘is probably not the most likely case.’

Given this comment — as well as our expectation of solid growth in Q1 and a temporary firming in sequential inflation in January — we have pushed back our forecast of the first cut from March to May.”

we continue to expect 5 cuts in 2024 and 3 more in 2025

We now expect the FOMC to deliver four consecutive cuts at the May, June, July, and September meetings before slowing to a quarterly pace and adding a final cut this year in December.

because we expect core PCE inflation to fall at least a couple of tenths below the FOMC’s 2.4% median projection”

Earlier responses along similar lines:

But, none are as good as this one!