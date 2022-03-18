A snippet from Goldman Sachs after the mid-week Federal Open Market Committee statement and Powell's presser. Analysts at the banks say they still accept there is a "meaningful risk" of a hike of half a percent (50bps) at some point ahead but for now have not deviated from their forecast for seven hies of 25bps each.

GS look for another 4 * 25bp hikes in 2023

GS project the high, terminal, rate for the cycle at 2.75 to 3%

GS cite:

Powell noted that the median dot projects seven hikes this year and there are seven meetings left including today's, suggesting that our forecasted path is the default

If there is a 50bp hike GS say it'd be less likely at a meeting where the Fed announce the beginning of balance sheet, and also while the Russian invasion of Ukraine remains a major risk to the global economy.