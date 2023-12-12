Goldman Sachs Asset Management says that there is potential for some weakness in stocks following the prolonged rally that began in October, given the market is adjusting to the chance the FOMC holds rates higher for longer.
But, that any resulting dip should be bought:
- "If the market trades down, it is a good opportunity to rebalance or buy the dip"
- “It’s too early to be underweighting the risk premium of equities.”
- still like quality large caps
- are "cautiously optimistic" on longer duration bonds