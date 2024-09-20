Goldman Sachs anticipates the Bank of England will implement a 25bp cut at the November meeting, following the recent decision to maintain the Bank Rate.

Key Points:

BoE Decision Details: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 8-1 to keep the Bank Rate unchanged and will maintain gilt stock reductions at £100 billion. Gradual Approach Signaled: The MPC emphasized a "gradual approach" to removing policy restraint, indicating a preference for steady adjustments rather than aggressive cuts. Forecast for Future Cuts: Goldman Sachs predicts a 25bp cut in November, with subsequent cuts leading to a Bank Rate of 3% by September 2025. Incremental Adjustments Expected: The MPC is likely to prefer quarterly adjustments rather than larger 50bp cuts, aligning with their cautious stance. Market Pricing Considerations: The forecast remains conservative compared to market pricing, reflecting a probability-weighted approach to future rate cuts.

Conclusion:

Goldman Sachs maintains a forecast of gradual rate reductions from the BoE, expecting a measured approach to monetary policy that aligns with economic conditions.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.