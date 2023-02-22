This is via the folks at eFX.

Goldman Sachs discusses the USD outlook and sees scope for further gains vs JPY, GBP, and NZD.

"The road after Dollar peaks tends to be bumpier when there is limited economic slack....Consistent with this, we expect the mix of better growth news and a higher terminal rate should continue to be most positive for the Dollar against the Yen," GS notes,

"More structurally, we expect that the longer hiking cycle will be beneficial against the "reluctant hikers" like CAD and GBP, with NZD potentially joining that list this week as well," GS adds.

