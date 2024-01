CEO of Goldman Sachs David Solomon spoke with Reuters in an interview Wednesday in Davos:

expects the U.S. economy to avoid a big slowdown in 2024

warned that inflation could remain more stubborn than expected, negatively impact economic growth

"I still think there's a risk, particularly around labor, food, gas, that inflation could be stickier than people expect."

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) outlook from his analysts: