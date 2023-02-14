ICYMI, US January CPI data was published overnight:
Remarks from Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon:
- sentiment among business leaders has picked up
- "While it's still very, very uncertain, the consensus has shifted to be a little bit more dovish in the CEO community that we can navigate through this in the United States, with a softer economic landing than what people would have expected six months ago"
- but did warn that said inflation is still "sticky",. and that its a big headwind for growth and for business investment