Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon spoke in a CNBC interview on Monday.
- “Inflation is a little bit stickier, and I do think, in the distribution of outcomes, there’s a reasonable chance that rates go higher,”
- “If they do that, it’s probably going to make the economic environment a little more challenging.”
- doesn’t expect the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to raise interest rates at their meeting this week
- said he’s been surprised by how resilient the economy has been even in the face of tightening economic conditions, adding that “we could muddle through here with a much softer landing than we would have expected.”