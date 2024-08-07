Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon in an interview:

confident the US economy will avoid a recession

Federal Reserve is unlikely to implement an emergency rate cut

does not anticipate any significant economic developments before September

current economic data and signals from the Federal Reserve suggest stability

may be one or two rate cuts this fall

On the NFP:

“It wasn’t a horrible job report, it was just softer than people were expecting”

On equities: