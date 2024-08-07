  • Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon in an interview:
  • confident the US economy will avoid a recession
  • Federal Reserve is unlikely to implement an emergency rate cut
  • does not anticipate any significant economic developments before September
  • current economic data and signals from the Federal Reserve suggest stability
  • may be one or two rate cuts this fall

On the NFP:

“It wasn’t a horrible job report, it was just softer than people were expecting”

On equities:

  • correction ... might be healthy
  • we’re going to see more volatility in the short-term
  • was a pretty big, pretty meaningful correction
Remarks from the CEO of GS, David Solomon.