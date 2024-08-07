- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon in an interview:
- confident the US economy will avoid a recession
- Federal Reserve is unlikely to implement an emergency rate cut
- does not anticipate any significant economic developments before September
- current economic data and signals from the Federal Reserve suggest stability
- may be one or two rate cuts this fall
On the NFP:
“It wasn’t a horrible job report, it was just softer than people were expecting”
On equities:
- correction ... might be healthy
- we’re going to see more volatility in the short-term
- was a pretty big, pretty meaningful correction