GS implied rates

The FOMC decision is coming up on Wednesday and Goldman Sachs is sticking to its call:

"We continue to expect that a hike next week will be followed by two additional 25bp hikes in March and May, which would raise the target range for the funds rate to a peak of 5-5.25%."

Market pricing is for a peak of 4.93% in June and then coming down to 4.53% at year end.

I should note that it's usually immediately after rate decisions when we see banks change their calls, so keep an eye out on late Wednesday and Thursday because that's when the shifts will start.

h/t @priapusIQ