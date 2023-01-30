The FOMC decision is coming up on Wednesday and Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs is a multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in New York City. It was founded in 1869 and is one of the largest and most well-known investment banks in the world.Goldman Sachs has a mixed reputation. On one hand, it is known for its expertise in investment banking and its role in many high-profile financial deals. On the other hand, it has faced criticism and controversy over the years, including accusations of unethical business practices and con Goldman Sachs is a multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in New York City. It was founded in 1869 and is one of the largest and most well-known investment banks in the world.Goldman Sachs has a mixed reputation. On one hand, it is known for its expertise in investment banking and its role in many high-profile financial deals. On the other hand, it has faced criticism and controversy over the years, including accusations of unethical business practices and con Read this Term is sticking to its call:

"We continue to expect that a hike next week will be followed by two additional 25bp hikes in March and May, which would raise the target range for the funds rate to a peak of 5-5.25%."

Market pricing is for a peak of 4.93% in June and then coming down to 4.53% at year end.

I should note that it's usually immediately after rate decisions when we see banks change their calls, so keep an eye out on late Wednesday and Thursday because that's when the shifts will start.

h/t @priapusIQ