Goldman Sachs is forecasting that the ECB will hike rates by 50 basis points in September and October. Those hikes, after a 25 basis point hike in July.

Goldman sites the recent euroibor flow that has seen an option put play which would profit from 25bp hike in July followed by 2x 50 hikes in September and October.

HMMMM...

Admittedly it is a play by the market traders, but I would expect something more fundamental by Goldman for their reason.