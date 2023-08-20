The People's Bank of China will be cutting loan prime rates today, from earlier:

ING expect 15bps:

Goldman Sachs, too are 15bp cuts to the LPRs. Current LPR rates are:

3.55% for the one year

4.20% for the five year

Barclays is also at 15bp cuts.

If we get 15bp rate cuts the one year will move to 4.2%, a new low.

The PBOC decision is due at 0115 GMT, which is 9.15 pm US Eastern time.