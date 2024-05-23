While the UK PM has leapt into action to call an early election:

He may have jumped from the frying pan into the fire. Goldman Sachs is tipping no help for Sunak from the Bank of England, changing its forecast from a June rate cut to August now.

Given firmer incoming price and wage data, we no longer expect a June Bank Rate cut.

First, services inflation came in at 5.9% year-on-year in April, well ahead of consensus expectations and the MPC‘s May projection of 5.5% year-on-year.

GS are not alone in switching away from a June forecast.

I'm digging out more on this.

ICYMI, the UK inflation data is here from earlier this week: