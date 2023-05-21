Following Federal Reserve Chair Powell's remarks on Friday last week:

A snippet from Goldman Sachs:

Powell noted that the FOMC had “come a long way in policy tightening”

This week's comments from the Fed leadership are consistent with our expectation for a pause at the FOMC’s June meeting.

GS highlight Powell's remarks on the FOMC's policy stance being 'restrictive' and that risks now are 'more balanced'.

Fed Chair Powell speaks Thomas Laubach Research Conference

Earlier:

Kashkari may be heralding in the next mantra from Fed officials, the June pause.