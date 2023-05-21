Following Federal Reserve Chair Powell's remarks on Friday last week:
A snippet from Goldman Sachs:
- Powell noted that the FOMC had “come a long way in policy tightening”
- This week's comments from the Fed leadership are consistent with our expectation for a pause at the FOMC’s June meeting.
GS highlight Powell's remarks on the FOMC's policy stance being 'restrictive' and that risks now are 'more balanced'.
Earlier:
Kashkari may be heralding in the next mantra from Fed officials, the June pause.