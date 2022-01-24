Weekend note from Goldman Sachs on their Federal Open Market Committee expectations, via Bloomberg (may be gated).

GS forecast FOMC hikes in March, June, September and December, but ...

“We see a risk that the FOMC will want to take some tightening action at every meeting until that picture changes,”

“This raises the possibility of a hike or an earlier balance sheet announcement in May, and of more than four hikes this year.”

This seems a little over the top from GS. GS say the Fed would hike in 25bp increments at consecutive meetings. GS don't see 50bp hikes. as likely.