Goldman Sachs with their what to expects preview of Federal Reserve Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.

the message will be the same as laid out in his July news conference and in the minutes of the July Federal Open Market Committee meeting

"He is likely to balance that message by stressing that the FOMC remains committed to bringing inflation down and that upcoming policy decisions will depend on incoming data," the note said, adding that policymakers saw the easing of financial conditions since July as unhelpful to keeping the economy on a below-potential growth trajectory.

Via Reuters

Earlier:

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's central bank symposium is at Jackson Hole is August 25-27.



The topic this year is: "Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy"