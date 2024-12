Goldman Sachs:

We think the Bank of Japan has not yet reached a situation where it can judge that it has sufficient confidence in the outlook

Under these circumstances, we expect the BoJ to maintain its policy rate at 0.25% at the December 18 - 19 Monetary Policy meeting

GS’s base case is for a January 2025 rate hike, which is unlikely to be the last one during this cycle.

Other sources saying the same:

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda